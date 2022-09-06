Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as low as C$7.62. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 199,183 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.19%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

