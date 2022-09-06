DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

DMarket (DMT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DMarket coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $244,242.83 and $11.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.