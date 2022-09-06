DMScript (DMST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

DMScript (DMST) traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $28,265.84 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
