DOC.COM Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $96,280.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

