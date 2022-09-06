Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $15,806.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

