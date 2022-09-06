DODO (DODO) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DODO (DODO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, DODO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $7.20 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

