DoDreamChain Price Down 5.3% This Week (DRM)

DoDreamChain (DRM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DoDreamChain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $34,195.00 worth of DoDreamChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoDreamChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DoDreamChain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DoDreamChain

DRM is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2020. DoDreamChain’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,250,000 coins. DoDreamChain’s official website is ir.dodream.io.

Buying and Selling DoDreamChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

