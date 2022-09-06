Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Doge Killer has a market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $561.18 or 0.03008040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Doge Killer Coin Profile
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Doge Killer
