Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DG opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

