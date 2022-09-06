Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

