Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

DLTR stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

