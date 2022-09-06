Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

