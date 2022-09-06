Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

