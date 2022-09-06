Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.2 %

DGICA opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,688.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $360,393.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 185,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,790 and have sold 66,370 shares valued at $1,038,028. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

