Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $164,716.29

Donut (DONUT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Donut has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $164,716.29 and approximately $426.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00876879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016158 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
