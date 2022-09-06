DOOR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,152.00 (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, DOOR has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. DOOR has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and approximately $21,152.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

About DOOR

DOOR (DOOR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

