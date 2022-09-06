Dotmoovs Tops 1-Day Volume of $226,113.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $226,113.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.



Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

