DragonVein (DVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,121.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 75.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $96,813.97 and $31,121.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 90.9% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00597807 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00260734 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008160 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018416 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About DragonVein
DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.
DragonVein Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
