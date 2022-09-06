Drip Network (DRIP) Price Reaches $6.99

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Drip Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $698,967.62 and approximately $70,139.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can now be bought for $6.99 or 0.00037351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

About Drip Network

Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

