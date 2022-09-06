DuckDaoDime Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00013421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $138,914.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

