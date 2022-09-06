Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -105.91. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

