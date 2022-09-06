DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $364.69 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $364.69 or 0.01936833 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00479161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00232971 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.