Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 1.7 %

DNG stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

