Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,847.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,897.27 and approximately $30,847.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00468556 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.29 or 0.01937739 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00235327 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

