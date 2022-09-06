e-Money Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $254,539.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
