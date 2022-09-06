Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 190,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 193,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after buying an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after buying an additional 1,877,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

