Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on EQ Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQ in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for EQ’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.40 million.

EQ Stock Up 4.4 %

About EQ

EQ stock opened at C$1.19 on Monday. EQ has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

(Get Rating)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.