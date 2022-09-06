Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $387,842.59

Eden (EDN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $387,842.59 and $1,914.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

