Edge (EDGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.22 Million

Edge (EDGE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Edge has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031105 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00041637 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00082471 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

