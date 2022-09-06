Edgecoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.37 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.37 million and $1.58 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
About Edgecoin
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
Edgecoin Coin Trading
