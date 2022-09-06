Edgeless Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $22.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

