Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2,619.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00291789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,820,045 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

