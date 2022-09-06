Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $111,694.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

