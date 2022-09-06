Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Electricité de France Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

