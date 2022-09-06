Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $366,168.58

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $366,168.58 and approximately $34,313.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

