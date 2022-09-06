Elitium Price Down 1.8% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Elitium has a total market cap of $23.57 million and $455,205.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

