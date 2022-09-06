Elrond Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $49.06 or 0.00259530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $57.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,103,992 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

