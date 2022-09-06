Elysian Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.57 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Elysian has a market cap of $8.57 million and $224,734.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

