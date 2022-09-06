Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $881,268.70 and approximately $7,633.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063059 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,783,943 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

