Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 390,299 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

