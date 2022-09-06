Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 0.4 %
ESBA stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
