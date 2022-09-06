Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Achieves $823,391.72

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 48% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $823,391.72 and $25,248.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

