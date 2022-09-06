Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

