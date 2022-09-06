Enecuum (ENQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $289,784.00

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $289,784.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,642,521 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.