Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $31,865,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.