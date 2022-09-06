Enigma (ENG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,347.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $155,081.90 and approximately $90,347.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

