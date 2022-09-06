Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Tops $501.17 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $501.17 million and $36.22 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.

