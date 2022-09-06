Enzyme (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.72 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $21.77 or 0.00115569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029935 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00042344 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00081697 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Enzyme (MLN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Reddit | Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

