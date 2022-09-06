EPIK Prime (EPIK) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $182,071.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

