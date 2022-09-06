ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

